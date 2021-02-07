Opinion

The ANC has stolen more than our money, it has stolen our country's soul

It's hard to believe that the ANC now running rampant, stealing everything in sight, including funds for life-saving Covid relief and personal protective equipment - the comrades are already salivating at lucrative tenders for vaccines - is the same organisation that for generations was the hope of millions and had inspired many young men and women to leave the comforts of their homes to join it to fight for their freedom. That myth has ultimately caught up with us.



When its wearied leaders finally came home after decades in exile, we welcomed them like the liberators we thought they were. They were handed a country on a platter. We didn't see anything wrong with that. Anyway, we surmised, they had fought for it. Except our liberators turned out to be shameless scavengers...