WATCH | Taking a tour of Gauteng’s dangerous drainage system

Taking a tour of Gauteng's dangerous drainage system

Even the most polluted river begins in purity somewhere. Sean Christie joins artists and engineers in tunnels under Joburg, looking for the start of the Jukskei

André Nel parked his bakkie under the plane trees outside the Ellis Park admin block, and without self-consciousness (but with some pain, on account of an old gunshot injury) pulled on orange coveralls with reflective knee stripes.



“You were all wondering if I’d pitch,” he called out with a grin, acknowledging the many previous arrangements that had been cancelled at the last minute. About a year before, Nel, a senior manager at the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA), had offered to lead a small group on an expedition beneath the city, in the storm-water system...