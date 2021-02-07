‘We are less than dogs,’ says family of murdered Groenvlei resident

When a policeman killed her son, officialdom’s doors closed to Catherine Ndlovu and there seemed to be nothing she could do, writes Evelyn Groenink

When Catherine Ndlovu looks at Adolph Rikhotso, something seems to break. The impenetrable walls she has faced, the closed doors, the unreturned phone calls made until your airtime runs out and the “come back laters”.



For months she has walked around with a manila file that contains details of the death of her son Tshepo: from the letter her father wrote to the police to the costs of the funeral and the cold words from the death certificate: unnatural causes...