Innovating a new intelligence architecture, a prerequisite for building the developmental state in a world of uncertainty and fragility

Successful states are able to navigate the complexities of geopolitics, the challenges and opportunities that pepper the strategic landscape and make sense of what is often an opaque and dynamic world.

A nation’s intelligence apparatus constitutes the apex of its efforts to make-sense of a world in flux, inform strategic decision-making and warn of the perils around the corner or further afield. The idea that any state with our level of domestic complexity and fragility, continental engagement and international ambition can succeed without effective intelligence is not merely naïve but dangerous.

It would also be a gift to criminals, terrorists and states that seek to weaken us. Our national security apparatus enters an era of institutional transformation in the context of a fluid and fragile geopolitical situation, compounded by a polity characterised by fracture, instability and strategic drift.

Recent developments such as the Review Panel on the State Security Agency, testimonies at the Zondo Commission and the intensifying internecine warfare in Crime Intelligence and SAPS provide both an opportunity and need for reflection and crafting a new path to confront the challenges facing our national security infrastructure.

While the focus of commentary has been on the allegations and counter-allegations of corruption and the factional abuse of intelligence, the questions we need to ask must go well beyond this. Our ability to create an effective, agile and accountable intelligence capability depends on the extent to which we can elevate our thinking to the strategic level and adopt a more holistic view of where we are, what we require and what our options are.

Context is king

The primary driver that determines the nature, scope and mission of an intelligence institution is an appreciation of the real world. If the last 26 years of governance has taught us anything it is that looking at the world or ourselves through idealistic lenses does not provide a sound basis for understanding the world.

Contemporary geopolitics is characterized by the dangers inherent in the contestation for supremacy between the USA and China.

The Trump administration clearly positioned the US for a confrontation with China, not only in the Asia-Pacific theater, but on the African landmass as well as the Indian Ocean.

This strategy is not a Trumpist aberration, but a logical development of Obama’s Pivot to Asia and its consequent militarisation through the US Air-Sea Battle Doctrine, initially secret and then made public in 2010.

The idea that the new Democratic administration would fundamentally shift course on the major strategic question of our time is simply naïve, if hopeful. Preponderance is deeply embedded in US strategy, and our neighbourhood is already a site of contestation between US Preponderance and China’s Peaceful Rise.

South Africa needs to navigate this emerging contestation with great finesse and caution. The role of effective intelligence, utilising the full arsenal of intelligence resources, is a prerequisite for the protection of our national interest as this dynamic play out.

We face a situation where the ANC, the country’s historical instrument of national cohesion, has lost its own cohesive ability.