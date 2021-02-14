Opinion
A lesson for today from the killing fields of our past
14 February 2021 - 00:00
Meshack Radebe's funeral would probably not have been broadcast live on television were it not for the fact that his close friend, former president Jacob Zuma, was on the programme as one of the speakers.
With less than 48 hours to go before we learn whether Msholozi will carry out his threat to ignore the state capture commission's subpoena for him to appear before its chair, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo - hence defying a Constitutional Court ruling - it is no surprise that the nation's attention was on the former president's eulogy at the funeral...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.