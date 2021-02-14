Opinion
A windbag and a wimp point to the weakness in ANC leadership
14 February 2021 - 00:04
Ordinarily one wouldn't waste breath on Panyaza Lesufi. Yet this windbag has somehow propelled himself on to the national stage. He'd hardly make it as dog catcher in more discerning societies. But publicity has done wonders for him and, good or bad, he loves it.
He may be an empty suit, but Lesufi has just blown R431m of our money in three months without even noticing. Which means he's now a serious politician; he's earned his spurs. He's joined the premier league, the gold standard in/of looting. He has a mega-scandal under his belt...
