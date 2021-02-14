Opinion

Abuses show how unfit Gigaba is to wield power

There was a time, in the not too distant past, when Malusi Gigaba was considered presidential material. But much water has flowed under the bridge since his glory days as a rising star in Jacob Zuma's cabinet, and his role as a key Gupta enabler has been exposed as central to the state capture debacle.



His estranged wife, Norma Mngoma, and a string of witnesses at the state capture commission have alleged before deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo that, among other things, the former minister collected bags of cash from the Gupta compound. He has been instructed to appear before the commission next month, where he will no doubt give his side of the story...