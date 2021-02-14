CARTOON | SA in a state of turbulence, but ANC leaders try to blow out 'candle of hope'

Several ANC members have been accused of undermining the constitution and the trust of the country's citizens, after making statements or decisions that are akin to trying to blow out the “candle of hope” in SA.



ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's corruption and fraud trial, related to the Free State asbestos eradication tender where he is accused alongside businessman Edwin Sodi, has shown the divisions within the party. ..