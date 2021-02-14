Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

Goliath calls out intimidation strategy of big bullies in David v Goliath cases

14 February 2021 - 00:00 By Odette Geldenhuys and Dario Milo

Last Tuesday, in a ground-breaking judgment, the deputy judge president of the Western Cape High Court, Patricia Goliath, recognised that defendants may in principle raise a “Slapp” defence in defamation cases.

Slapp stands for “strategic litigation against public participation”. It refers to meritless or exaggerated lawsuits intended to intimidate civil society advocates, human rights defenders, journalists, academics, individuals and organisations acting in the public interest...

