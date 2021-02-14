How AU is using #MyPledgeforPeace to help fight war, civil unrest

'Silencing the Guns", an initiative launched by the AU in June 2016, was given a new lease of life in December last year when the organisation called for extra efforts to promote peace across Africa and extended the initiative by a further 10 years.



The "#MyPledgeforPeace" campaign is a call to action for African citizens to unite against war and civil unrest on the continent. It draws on civil society leaders and artists and professionals across Africa...