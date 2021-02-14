Mampara of the week: Mark Pamensky

Gupta buddy faces Zondo music



You would never believe Mark Pamensky’s luck. In 2013 he got an invitation to attend the Gupta wedding in Sun City, even though he knew no-one in that family. He took a gift with him. In 2014 he got another call out of the blue, this time from Tony Gupta, inviting him to a meeting...