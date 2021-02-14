Opinion
Nelson Mandela must be turning in his grave at foundation infighting
The foundation he launched after his term as president is embroiled in conflict over priorities and spending
14 February 2021 - 00:00
The year 2018 marked an important landmark for SA as we celebrated the 100th birthday of one of our finest sons, Nobel peace laureate, president Nelson Mandela.
Mandela, who died at the age of 95 in 2013, is widely regarded as having been largely responsible for SA's transition from apartheid to democracy being relatively peaceful...
