Q&A with Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa on vaccine rollout

The arrival of 80,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses next week will signal the start of SA’s inoculation rollout. The chair of parliament’s standing committee on public accounts, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, has expressed concern about how clean it will be. Chris Barron asked him …

Don't you buy the government's assurances that the rollout will be free of corruption?



No, we don't. That's precisely why we've written to the ministers of health and finance for a public adjudication process insofar as the storage and distribution of the vaccine is concerned. Government has not covered itself in glory in dealing with these matters. The PPE [personal protective equipment scandal] is the most recent incident, notwithstanding the general corruption that has prevailed in government...