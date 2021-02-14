Sensible drinking is a joint effort

Next month will mark a full year since President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster in response to theCovid-19 pandemic.

When the National Disaster Act was passed in 2002, our legislators could not have foreseen that we would one day face a disaster that could last a whole year. They made provision for a three-month period during which our human rights could be curtailed, and allowed for monthly extensions at the discretion of the executive.

These monthly lockdown extensions, accompanied by what are now termed “family meetings”, have become a standard feature of our public life, with limited engagement on some of the shortcomings in the national response to the pandemic.

One of the most contested executive decisions has been the total prohibition of all forms of alcohol sales on three occasions, fora total of four-and-a-half months. The government has further indicated that a future alcohol ban is “not inconceivable” depending on how the pandemic plays out.