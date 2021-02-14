Opinion
Why Zuma has to be expelled from the ANC
14 February 2021 - 00:05
Jacob Zuma should be arrested for defying the Constitutional Court order to appear before the Zondo commission, to show that ANC leaders are not above the constitution, oversight of democratic institutions and the law.
The former president should be expelled from the ANC. He dismissively wrote to the commission informing it that he was willing to go to jail rather than appear before it...
