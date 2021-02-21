Opinion
Back to school, and time for equal education
21 February 2021 - 00:00
We commend minister of basic education Angie Motshekga and her team, and the provincial premiers and their teams, for doing a remarkable job of getting the schools ready to reopen.
We are living in unprecedented, challenging and difficult times because of the pandemic. The easy thing to do is to look for mistakes and faults — but we all know the challenges that Covid-19 has brought...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.