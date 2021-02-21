Bad heir days loom for Saudi prince Mohammed bin Salman
The release of a damning declassified CIA report on the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and a snub by US President Joe Biden could spell the end for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
21 February 2021 - 00:00
'Has the sacrificial animal arrived yet?" These chilling words by a Saudi brigadier-general, captured on tape, add to the overwhelming evidence that the slaughter of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi on October 2 2018 in the country's embassy in Istanbul was brutal and premeditated.
Well before his arrival at the consulate that day, Turkish secret agents had also secretly recorded a pathologist discussing his dissecting methods and whether Khashoggi's hips were too wide to fit into a bag. ..
