Bad heir days loom for Saudi prince Mohammed bin Salman

The release of a damning declassified CIA report on the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and a snub by US President Joe Biden could spell the end for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

'Has the sacrificial animal arrived yet?" These chilling words by a Saudi brigadier-general, captured on tape, add to the overwhelming evidence that the slaughter of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi on October 2 2018 in the country's embassy in Istanbul was brutal and premeditated.



Well before his arrival at the consulate that day, Turkish secret agents had also secretly recorded a pathologist discussing his dissecting methods and whether Khashoggi's hips were too wide to fit into a bag. ..