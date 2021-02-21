Opinion
Caution may have worked so far, but it is high time for courage
The president's obsession with party unity has won him new fans in the ANC's NEC, but this far into his tenure it is increasingly at the expense of the country
21 February 2021 - 00:04
In his reply to the debate on his state of the nation address on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that South Africans are often easily distracted "by the political intrigues of the day" and, as a result, overlook some of the country's strengths and capabilities.
"We are too often overcome by the unrelenting pressures of the moment, so that we fail to see the potential that resides within this nation. If we fail to see that potential, if we fail to recognise our strengths, then we will fail to seize the opportunities that they present for building a better society," said Ramaphosa...
