Opinion
First in the land shouldn't always mean first in line
21 February 2021 - 00:00
Remember Yiannis Avranas? He was captain of the Oceanos, a passenger liner that sank off Coffee Bay in 1991. He was first off the ship, saying he needed to organise the rescue from helicopters flying about his boat.
"When I order abandon the ship, it doesn't matter what time I leave," he later told an inquiry into his behaviour. "Abandon is for everybody. If some people like to stay, they can stay."..
