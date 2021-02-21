Opinion

First in the land shouldn't always mean first in line

Remember Yiannis Avranas? He was captain of the Oceanos, a passenger liner that sank off Coffee Bay in 1991. He was first off the ship, saying he needed to organise the rescue from helicopters flying about his boat.



"When I order abandon the ship, it doesn't matter what time I leave," he later told an inquiry into his behaviour. "Abandon is for everybody. If some people like to stay, they can stay."..