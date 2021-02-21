Opinion

Lack of electoral consequences turns the pillars of our democracy into its soft underbelly

It's quite ironic - and sad - that the South African democratic project seems to be coming a cropper despite the painstaking efforts made at the very beginning to produce what we thought was an enduring and accountable system that would be the envy of the world.



Apart from the usual props to buttress the system - an independent judiciary, an unfettered media and a civil society that honed its skills under the heat of apartheid - the founders introduced a new constitutional innovation in the so-called chapter nine institutions designed to strengthen and undergird our democracy...