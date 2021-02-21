Mampara of the week: Angie Motshekga
21 February 2021 - 00:00
Minister's uneducated insult
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has been missing in public for a while. People asked where she was, speculating about her health. She emerged this week and quickly reminded us why she should have stayed hidden...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.