Opinion & Analysis

Mampara of the week: Angie Motshekga

21 February 2021 - 00:00 By Hogarth

Minister's uneducated insult

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has been missing in public for a while. People asked where she was, speculating about her health. She emerged this week and quickly reminded us why she should have stayed hidden...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. OPINION | GBV: No-one is out to get 'successful black men', women are the ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Why Zuma has to be expelled from the ANC Opinion & Analysis
  3. PETER BRUCE | Messing with us with a straight face and a smile Opinion & Analysis
  4. There's profit in letting go, says AU ambassador, ex-child soldier Emmanuel Jal Opinion & Analysis
  5. CARTOON | Malema and Zuma tea party: A storm in a teacup? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

20-year prison sentence for Tshegofatso Pule's convicted killer
"I will stand by him till the end of my life": Magashule supporters travel from ...