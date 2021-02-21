Table Talk

Meet the UCT prof fighting fake news on the global frontline

UCT professor Herman Wasserman is a leader in the world’s war against the spread of false information. Claire Keeton spoke to him

Herman Wasserman is a hunter, but not the sort that carries a rifle. Wasserman has become one of Africa’s foremost fake news hunters. In the age of disinformation, his experience and ethics are increasingly sought after on the continent and beyond.



A University of Cape Town professor, with laser-beam eyes that belie his casual demeanour, Wasserman was awarded a R4.5m grant this year to spearhead a study in the Global South on disinformation “deliberately created to harm a person, social group, organisation or country”...