Opinion & Analysis

Table Talk

Meet the UCT prof fighting fake news on the global frontline

UCT professor Herman Wasserman is a leader in the world’s war against the spread of false information. Claire Keeton spoke to him

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
21 February 2021 - 00:00

Herman Wasserman is a hunter, but not the sort that carries a rifle. Wasserman has become one of Africa’s foremost fake news hunters. In the age of disinformation, his experience and ethics are increasingly sought after on the continent and beyond.

A University of Cape Town professor, with laser-beam eyes that belie his casual demeanour, Wasserman was awarded a R4.5m grant this year to spearhead a study in the Global South on disinformation “deliberately created to harm a person, social group, organisation or country”...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. OPINION | GBV: No-one is out to get 'successful black men', women are the ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Why Zuma has to be expelled from the ANC Opinion & Analysis
  3. PETER BRUCE | Messing with us with a straight face and a smile Opinion & Analysis
  4. There's profit in letting go, says AU ambassador, ex-child soldier Emmanuel Jal Opinion & Analysis
  5. CARTOON | Malema and Zuma tea party: A storm in a teacup? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

20-year prison sentence for Tshegofatso Pule's convicted killer
"I will stand by him till the end of my life": Magashule supporters travel from ...