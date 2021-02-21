Opinion

‘Partnership’ with booze industry does the whole country an injustice

The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in SA, its alliance partners and other associates in the fight against alcohol-related harm, were shocked and dismayed to see that the Sunday Times chose to publish a full page of articles in partnership with the South African Liquor Brand owners Association (Salba).



Was this not also an occasion for the Sunday Times to “join the dots” and anticipate the possible damage to the newspaper’s image resulting from this “partnership” with Salba?..