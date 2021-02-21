Opinion & Analysis

Q&A with Glenda Gray on AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

The World Health Organisation has recommended the AstraZeneca shot for countries including those with the so-called SA variant. Chris Barron asked Professor Glenda Gray, who advises the health minister on Covid vaccines ...

21 February 2021 - 00:00 By Chris Barron

Was it a mistake to pull the plug on AstraZeneca roll-out?

What wording did the WHO use?..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. OPINION | GBV: No-one is out to get 'successful black men', women are the ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Why Zuma has to be expelled from the ANC Opinion & Analysis
  3. PETER BRUCE | Messing with us with a straight face and a smile Opinion & Analysis
  4. There's profit in letting go, says AU ambassador, ex-child soldier Emmanuel Jal Opinion & Analysis
  5. CARTOON | Malema and Zuma tea party: A storm in a teacup? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

20-year prison sentence for Tshegofatso Pule's convicted killer
"I will stand by him till the end of my life": Magashule supporters travel from ...