Sunday Morning Assessment

SANDF's response highlights wider issue

On Sunday March 15 2020, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a state of disaster to help the government address the coronavirus outbreak, which had been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation.



A week later he signed a directive for the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to deploy across the country in support of the police and the government as they enforced measures to limit the spread of the virus...