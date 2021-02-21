'The Heart of Redness', 'Commando': Some books that have inspired us

"Books break the shackles of time - proof that humans can work magic." - Carl Sagan



What does "inspired" really mean? There are as many opinions as there are readers: an inspiring read can amaze us, move us, goad, encourage or entertain us. Plenty of literary works qualify as "inspiring" - some are international award-winners; some sit quietly on your bookshelf, their message meaningful only to you...