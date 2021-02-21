Opinion

Undermining the judiciary puts us on dangerous ground

That former president Jacob Zuma inflicted great harm on the country in his two terms of office is not in much doubt. Granted, Zuma held office at a time when the world economy was reeling from the effects of the debt crisis of 2008, so we were not spared the chill wind of recession from abroad.



At home, though, through what we now know as state capture, state-owned companies were hollowed out by Gupta cronies. To add insult, Zuma ensured that the law enforcement agencies were stripped of good people, in what amounted to an audacious scheme to capture the state, and get away with it too...