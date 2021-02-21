Opinion

We are going down, the Mexico way

SA is rapidly going down the way of Mexico, where the criminal underworld, cartels and gangs have terrifying power and have brazenly created no-go zones, defied laws and violently attacked police forces without being brought to book.



These criminals have eroded the authority of the Mexican government and taken control of large territories and public resources. Out-of-control cartels and syndicates, including taxi associations and house hijackers, gangs that demand protection money from restaurants and township gangs, have taken control of large parts of the country...