Opinion
Zuma camp's strategy will put us on fast track to doom
21 February 2021 - 00:02
At first sight, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo seems amiable enough, someone who wouldn't hurt a fly. But might we all, along with Jacob Zuma, have completely misread him? And missed the fact that underneath the surface lies a steely determination?
By now, many South Africans will be exasperated at his often avuncular approach to witnesses at the state capture commission, particularly those who rock up only to declare their reluctance to answer questions or who feign amnesia...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.