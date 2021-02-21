Opinion

Zuma camp's strategy will put us on fast track to doom

At first sight, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo seems amiable enough, someone who wouldn't hurt a fly. But might we all, along with Jacob Zuma, have completely misread him? And missed the fact that underneath the surface lies a steely determination?



By now, many South Africans will be exasperated at his often avuncular approach to witnesses at the state capture commission, particularly those who rock up only to declare their reluctance to answer questions or who feign amnesia...