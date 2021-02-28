Opinion

Child-centred food system for a healthy future

Children's needs must be at the heart of a sustainable, affordable and healthy food system. The 2020 Child Gauge contends that the current food system is driving the double burden of malnutrition and damaging both children's health and the environment.



This is because it does not consider children or their health and is flooded by cheap, unhealthy food. Powerful actors shape and continuously reshape the food system, increasing the distance between consumers and the source of their food. The result is increasing access to processed food and food that is less healthy for humans and the environment...