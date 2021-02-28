Opinion

Compromise on civil servants' pay is crucial for the whole country

A year ago finance minister Tito Mboweni tabled a budget that pencilled in R160bn worth of savings on the public sector wage bill to cut the rapidly climbing debt burden, projecting a deficit of just under 7%.



One pandemic later, the deficit has doubled, debt is spiralling towards 100% of the size of the economy and the minister has tabled a budget that relies on a total of R303bn of savings in the public sector wage bill to evade an imminent debt crisis...