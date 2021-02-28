Cartoon

Cosatu gives ANC ultimatum again and threatens to go at it alone at local election

The Congress of South African Trade Unions has yet again given its tripartite alliance partner, the ANC yet another ultimatum threatening to go at it alone at the 2021 local government elections.



The tripartite alliance between Cosatu and the governing party is hanging by thread after Cosatu said the political pact “faces a serious crisis of legitimacy in the build-up to local government elections”...