Opinion

Led by politicians who can't organise enough jabs because they're too busy sticking the knife in

It is astonishing that in the midst of the historic pandemic that is remorselessly mowing down lives and livelihoods, the ANC, instead of concentrating all its political firepower on this existential threat, is engaged in an interminable internal dog-eat-dog struggle, reducing the virus almost to a sideshow.



To date more than 1.5-million South Africans have been infected, and about 50,000 are dead from the virus. What cannot be quantified is the absolute pandemonium it has caused in people's lives. Businesses are collapsing...