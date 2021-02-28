Mampara of the Week: Bongani Zungu
28 February 2021 - 00:59
Covidiot 1, common sense 0
Zungu's penchant for scoring own goals knows no bounds. The Bafana Bafana star, who is on loan to Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers from French outfit Amiens, committed an act of career suicide by joining four other players in hosting a party in violation of lockdown regulations...
