Opinion
Matriculating against these odds, and still left jobless
28 February 2021 - 00:00
The matric results released this week were met with relief by many, including basic education minister Angie Motshekga.
And, despite the well-known weaknesses of our schooling system, it would indeed be churlish to ignore the achievement of the class of 2020...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.