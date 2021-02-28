Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

Matriculating against these odds, and still left jobless

28 February 2021 - 00:00 By Editorial

The matric results released this week were met with relief by many, including basic education minister Angie Motshekga.

And, despite the well-known weaknesses of our schooling system, it would indeed be churlish to ignore the achievement of the class of 2020...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Angie Motshekga Opinion & Analysis
  2. CARTOON | It's Mbalula vs Carl, Kebby in the 'battle of the whistle-blowers' Opinion & Analysis
  3. Bad heir days loom for Saudi prince Mohammed bin Salman Opinion & Analysis
  4. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | The ANC has stolen more than our money, it has stolen our ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. MIKE SILUMA | Zuma camp's strategy will put us on fast track to doom Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...