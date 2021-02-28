Opinion

We must have the courage to sack the incompetents

The exercise of greater ingenuity and a genuine demonstration of care are required for our country to turn a corner in the management of its challenges. From the three main news items of the week, the bad news came at us like a thudding, steady current.



Matric results that show a consistent decline in mathematics and science spell doom for the fourth industrial revolution. A national budget that, unsurprisingly, shows we will miss our 2030 National Development Plan targets by a wide margin means our aim of inclusive economic growth is becoming increasingly elusive. And Statistics SA's release of the Labour Force Survey confirmed what we already knew: more South Africans are unemployed than at any time in our history...