Opinion
We must have the courage to sack the incompetents
28 February 2021 - 00:00
The exercise of greater ingenuity and a genuine demonstration of care are required for our country to turn a corner in the management of its challenges. From the three main news items of the week, the bad news came at us like a thudding, steady current.
Matric results that show a consistent decline in mathematics and science spell doom for the fourth industrial revolution. A national budget that, unsurprisingly, shows we will miss our 2030 National Development Plan targets by a wide margin means our aim of inclusive economic growth is becoming increasingly elusive. And Statistics SA's release of the Labour Force Survey confirmed what we already knew: more South Africans are unemployed than at any time in our history...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.