Opinion

DA may regret its phoney war with this paper

Democratic Alliance chief whip Natasha Mazzone will get a much deserved whipping herself if her complaint to the press ombudsman about last week’s front-page lead in the Sunday Times ever gets to a hearing.



“I’d work with Cyril, not DD’,” blared the 110-point black serif headline (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/news/2021-02-28-id-work-with-cyril-not-david-mabuza-steenhuisen/) across the top of the newspaper, an almost flawless reduction, as headlines are, of what DA leader John Steenhuisen told it in an interview a few days earlier...