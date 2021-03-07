Disabled lives matter: Covid-19 puts a spotlight on discrimination

A now familiar feature of everyone’s lives is the foot-operated hand sanitising station at the door of a shop. But how do people who cannot use their feet get their dose of sanitiser? Schoolchildren don masks — but how do children with hearing disabilities communicate with their friends if they cannot lip-read?

And how do people with mental disabilities who already felt isolated prior to the pandemic cope with living in lockdown?

Thembelihle Ngcai, a journalist, activist and powerful voice among the people-with-disabilities (PWD) community, has spinal muscular atrophy type 3, a rare degenerative neuromuscular disease. As a wheelchair user, Ngcai faces the hand-sanitising challenge mentioned above: if she is alone entering a shop, she cannot sanitise her hands, increasing her risk of catching and spreading the virus.

Dr Bianca Birdsey, an ear, nose & throat specialist and mother of three children who are all deaf, attests to discriminatory practices faced by those with hearing impairments. The widespread wearing of masks makes lip-reading impossible.

Practices that are merely an inconvenience for able-bodied people often present insurmountable difficulties for people with a disability.

Philosopher Judith Butler goes to the heart of the matter: “What qualifies as bodies that matter, ways of living that count as ‘life’, lives worth saving, lives worth grieving?”

This is a question that everyone needs to consider when thinking about the lives of PWDs.