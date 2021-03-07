Opinion

Judges' free speech curbed so that others might have it

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is known for shooting from the hip, often infusing his eccentric views with biblical authority. His remarks about the Covid-19 vaccine were pilloried for their ignorance as much as for the poor example set by a person in high office.



Now it seems Mogoeng's days of blowing off in the wind may be over. A scathing 67-page report of the Judicial Conduct Committee, signed off by judge Phineas Mojapelo, is a withering put-down of the chief justice's quixotic remarks on Israel and Palestine, made during a webinar last year sponsored by an Israeli newspaper...