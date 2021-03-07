Obituary

Karima Brown: Opinionated, insightful and committed to truth

Karima Brown entered journalism after a youth spent fighting apartheid and had little time for notions of media neutrality, writes Eusebius McKaiser

The sudden death of my very dear friend and media colleague, Karima Brown, this past Thursday, has left me searching for appropriate descriptions of her person and of her life’s work.



She died from Covid-related complications at the still young age of 53. It all happened so brutally fast that reflecting on her life with the same rapidity with which the virus attacked her body is a near impossibility...