Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

Lessons learnt about our world — and our next pandemic

07 March 2021 - 00:00 By Lindiwe Mazibuko

On Friday, SA marked the passage of one year since the first Covid-19 patient was diagnosed, in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands.

It is difficult to look back on the past 12 months with anything but the heaviest sense of distress and despair. Infections have passed the 1.5-million mark, and death hangs like a cloud over every interaction with friends, family and colleagues as the loss of over 50,000 lives — or  as many as 120,000 according to the South African Medical Research Council, if we include excess mortality numbers — is felt in every community...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Spy versus spy: murky world of espionage down on the Farm Opinion & Analysis
  2. Mampara of the Week: Bongani Zungu Opinion & Analysis
  3. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Fix the spooks or we won't have the ghost of a chance Opinion & Analysis
  4. KAIZER NYATSUMBA | Why SAA won't fly: not just state capture, the government is ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Ramaphosa would like to nail Tito to his office chair Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Alleged murder mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule case to stay behind bars
Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery