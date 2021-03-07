Opinion

Lessons learnt about our world — and our next pandemic

On Friday, SA marked the passage of one year since the first Covid-19 patient was diagnosed, in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands.



It is difficult to look back on the past 12 months with anything but the heaviest sense of distress and despair. Infections have passed the 1.5-million mark, and death hangs like a cloud over every interaction with friends, family and colleagues as the loss of over 50,000 lives — or as many as 120,000 according to the South African Medical Research Council, if we include excess mortality numbers — is felt in every community...