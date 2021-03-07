Heritage
LISTEN | 'It is stunningly beautiful': Indigenous violin stuns the world
For the first time a classical violin has been made using only African woods. And, writes Claire Keeton, once the lockdown allows the instrument will be played in a concert
07 March 2021 - 00:00
There is always something new out of Africa and, it appears, something beautiful out of lockdown. Africa’s first classical violin made purely out of indigenous woods, with magnificent tone, was unveiled in June 2020, and a Cape Town luthier is assembling a second this weekend.
“We thought it would end after one violin,” says professor Martina Meincken, from Stellenbosch University’s forest & wood science department, sliding her hand along the yellowwood front plate of the unique violin. Instead, public interest has swelled and the next classical instrument to be made out of indigenous woods will be a flute...
