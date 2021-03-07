Opinion
Mkhwebane is guilty as hell, but will parliament have enough votes to sack her?
07 March 2021 - 00:04
The case against Busisiwe Mkhwebane is overwhelming. If it were a boxing match we'd be deploying a slew of cliches: she's on the ropes, she's out for a count, it's a no-contest, a mismatch. But this isn't sport, it's politics. And in politics, wrong can be right, and right can be wrong - depending on where one sits.
She's been dishonest and a scheming ignoramus. Comments from the bench have been cutting and unrelenting: she tells falsehoods under oath; she doesn't understand the bounds of her powers; her explanations are incoherent and contradictory. It goes on and on. She appears unfazed by the humiliations...
