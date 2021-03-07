Opinion

SA will not be saved by lies or partnerships with the ANC

Our interview with DA leader John Steenhuisen last week generated a lot of debate. We continue the discussion here with two different takes on the subject, and a reaction piece from a former mayor of Johannesburg, Herman Mashaba

Let me be clear: I do not delight in what has happened to the DA, either before 2019 or afterward. It is bad for democracy and it is bad for future coalition arrangements when the official opposition, to quote Public Service Commission head Somadoda Fikeni, "is busy mutilating itself in a corner, unprovoked".



However, in an interview published last Sunday, John Steenhuisen made remarks that necessitate a response because they form part of an inherently dishonest effort to rewrite history in a way that is favourable to the "new DA" that emerged in October 2019...