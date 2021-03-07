Opinion

The case for and against any ANC pact

Our interview with DA leader John Steenhuisen last week generated a lot of debate. We continue the discussion here with two different takes on the subject, and a reaction piece from a former mayor of Johannesburg, Herman Mashaba

When I was leader of the opposition, I once compared the job, with its certain punishments and uncertain prospects, to "making bricks without straw". Sometimes there were opportunities to reach and targets to hit, but equally the very basics for construction were often missing. From a now-vanished age, the late United Party MP and opposition stalwart Dr. Gideon Jacobs summed up this job with an unsentimental, realistic eye.



He wrote: "The advantages are nearly all with the government. They can create diversions, announce new policy initiatives, manipulate situations. The leader of the opposition has few of these options."..