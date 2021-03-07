Opinion

With much to be proud of and much to regret, we mark a Year of Covid

If the Sunday Times had reported in its edition of March 8 2020 that in the coming 12 months one South African in every 40 would contract Covid-19, it would have been judged harshly in the court of public opinion.



The front-page news that day was somewhat less dramatic: South Africans in Wuhan, China, were keen to reach the safety of home - "Get us out of here!" the headline blared - and "SA's second patient infected with Covid-19, caused by the novel coronavirus, is a 39-year-old woman from Johannesburg who has been admitted to hospital"...