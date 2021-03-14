Opinion

A king to be proud of despite controversies

The passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini on Friday, ending a reign of nearly five decades, is a sad moment not only for amaZulu but for SA as a whole.



He was an important national figure because he was a uniting and stabilising force to his nation, as well as being a key symbol and representative of its cultural identity. It is that identity, as part of a broader tapestry of national groupings, that gives not just the Zulu people but the country itself a uniqueness among the world's community of nations...