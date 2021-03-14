Opinion
Guard against race being used to inflame hatred and violence
14 March 2021 - 00:00
It was almost exactly a year ago, on March 23, as the first wave of the pandemic approached, that President Cyril Ramaphosa closed the country's borders and ordered all South Africans to shelter at home.
Most people were prepared to make sacrifices and welcomed that the president was prepared to listen to science and act decisively in the best interests of the country...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.