Opinion

Marching against itself takes ANC down road to nowhere

The governing party is fond of conferring vainglorious titles upon itself. The "glorious movement", the "oldest liberation movement in Africa" - as if somehow this makes the ANC the party with the most wisdom and experience - and "the only hope for the poor".



Some of these terms of endearment, one must assume, were coined as a declaration of the party's aspirations while banned and in exile. Take "the leader of society", for instance. The term must have been crafted by people who desired to see the ANC take up leading roles in key sectors as it built a broad alliance of resistance to the apartheid state...