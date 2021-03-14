Opinion
Outside courtrooms or in Nkandla, corruption is being treated as something to celebrate
14 March 2021 - 00:02
It is perhaps appropriate that all the miscreants, rogues and crooks should be beating a path to Nkandla, the small KwaZulu-Natal town that has unfortunately become synonymous with corruption.
That corruptly built homestead is their shrine. Jacob Zuma is their high priest. His pilgrims are all over him, smothering him with their affection. He can barely breathe. There's even an attempt to rewrite history to replenish his tattered reputation...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.