Opinion

Outside courtrooms or in Nkandla, corruption is being treated as something to celebrate

It is perhaps appropriate that all the miscreants, rogues and crooks should be beating a path to Nkandla, the small KwaZulu-Natal town that has unfortunately become synonymous with corruption.



That corruptly built homestead is their shrine. Jacob Zuma is their high priest. His pilgrims are all over him, smothering him with their affection. He can barely breathe. There's even an attempt to rewrite history to replenish his tattered reputation...